Events, Programs & Classes

Library Out Loud at East
Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Audience: Adults
Categories: Special EventsLibrary Loud Days meet Milwaukee Film nights with this unconventional live show featuring Ms. Lotus Fankh and Calliope before they hit the big screen as part of the MILWAUKEE MUSIC VIDEO SHOW! A rare opportunity you won't soon forget to see this quiet place transformed by cocktails and music.
