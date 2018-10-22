 Skip navigation
Close The East Branch will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 30 and reopen at 7 p.m. for a special Library Loud event

East Branch will return to regular service Wednesday, October 31 from 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Milwaukee Public Library Hours & Locations Close
View All Branch Hours View All Branch Hours (PDF)

Events, Programs & Classes

Back to October, 2018

Library Out Loud at East

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Audience: Adults

Categories: Special Events

Library Loud Days meet Milwaukee Film nights with this unconventional live show featuring Ms. Lotus Fankh and Calliope before they hit the big screen as part of the MILWAUKEE MUSIC VIDEO SHOW! A rare opportunity you won't soon forget to see this quiet place transformed by cocktails and music.

View All Classes, Programs & Events

Add to your calendar